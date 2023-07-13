 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Actors Go on Strike

Matt then finished the show by giving his prediction for Best Comedy Series at the Emmy’s

By Matthew Belloni
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-STRIKE Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Puck’s Jonathan Handel as they discuss the failed negotiations between the studios and SAG-AFTRA, who are now ready to go on strike. They discuss where the talks break down, what is realistically going to happen from here, and more. And, after yesterday’s Emmy nominations, Matt finished the show by giving his prediction for Best Comedy Series.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Jonathan Handel
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

