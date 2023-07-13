BREAKING: Actors Go on Strike



Matt is joined by Puck’s Jonathan Handel as they discuss the failed negotiations between the studios and SAG-AFTRA, who are now ready to go on strike. They discuss where the talks break down, what is realistically going to happen from here, and more. And, after yesterday’s Emmy nominations, Matt finished the show by giving his prediction for Best Comedy Series.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Jonathan Handel

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify