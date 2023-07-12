‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’ Reactions

This pod, should you choose to accept it, will be about Ethan Hunt’s biggest mission yet, and dive into reactions to Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One (05:19). Later, the boys will discuss their reactions to the latest episode of Secret Invasion (61:58), as well as take on a bunch of new news items in the world of fandom (75:26).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts