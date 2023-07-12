 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’ Reactions

Plus, recapping ‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 4

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
This pod, should you choose to accept it, will be about Ethan Hunt’s biggest mission yet, and dive into reactions to Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One (05:19). Later, the boys will discuss their reactions to the latest episode of Secret Invasion (61:58), as well as take on a bunch of new news items in the world of fandom (75:26).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

