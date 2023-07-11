 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Francis Ngannou Has Secured the Bag. Now Can He Beat Tyson Fury?

The former UFC heavyweight champion has inked a deal with Tyson Fury for a multimillion dollar boxing fight in Saudi Arabia

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Against all odds once again, Francis Ngannou has done the unthinkable. The former UFC heavyweight champion, widely criticized for departing the world’s premier MMA organization, has now inked a deal with lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury for a multimillion dollar boxing fight in Saudi Arabia on October 28. Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST discuss the following in today’s breaking news episode:

  • The parameters surrounding the fight and the clear lines we can draw back to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in 2017 (14:00)
  • Whether the heavy hitting Ngannou stands a chance against all-time great Fury (24:50)
  • Which heavyweight fight we are more interested in: Fury vs. Ngannou or Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic (40:16)
  • Whether Dana White will try to overshadow today’s news with big UFC news of his own (47:09)

Plus, 3PAC’s July pound-for-pound rankings are out now (52:10). There’s lots of disagreements.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

