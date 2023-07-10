Amazon’s Spending Spree Under Scrutiny



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss his latest piece about Amazon CEO Andy Jassy asking his studio executives for detailed budget analyses of some of their biggest shows. They debate whether Amazon’s issue is more related to its content strategy and discuss what happened during the production of Citadel, the overall goal at Amazon with Prime Video, Jen Salke’s job security, and more. Also, Matt makes a prediction after attending the Barbie premiere.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

