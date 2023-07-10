 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Amazon’s Spending Spree Under Scrutiny

Matt and Lucas discuss Amazon’s content strategy and what it is hoping to accomplish with Prime Video

By Matthew Belloni
Amazon Prime Video In India Photo Illustration by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss his latest piece about Amazon CEO Andy Jassy asking his studio executives for detailed budget analyses of some of their biggest shows. They debate whether Amazon’s issue is more related to its content strategy and discuss what happened during the production of Citadel, the overall goal at Amazon with Prime Video, Jen Salke’s job security, and more. Also, Matt makes a prediction after attending the Barbie premiere.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Live From Seattle With Pete Crow-Armstrong! Plus, Reactions to Wembanyama’s Summer League Play and Topps Finest Review.

The Tennessee Smokies outfielder joins Mike and Jesse to discuss his career, players’ perceptions of the hobby, and more!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

10 Movies We Missed This Year

Sean and Amanda dive into some 2023 releases that they haven’t discussed yet

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

The Bloodline Goes Broadway

David and Kaz discuss the Bloodline segment at Madison Square Garden and debate if Jey Uso has what it takes to be a world champion

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Dispatch From Vegas: The Wemby Era Has Begun

One writer joined thousands of NBA fans in the entertainment capital of the world, ready to be dazzled by the debut of Victor Wembanyama. He saw astonishing flashes, moments of doubt, so many Tim Duncan shirseys, and a whole lot more.

By Tyler Parker

Sam Pollard on the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues

Bakari Sellers is joined by filmmaker Sam Pollard to discuss the appeal of documentary films and his new doc ‘The League’

By Bakari Sellers

Jake Tapper on Writing Novels, the ‘70s, Print Days, Rupert Murdoch, and the New CNN

Bryan is joined by CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss his upcoming thriller novel, ‘All the Demons Are Here’

By Bryan Curtis