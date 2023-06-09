The Rise of Ghost Kitchens, a More Interesting Pizza Hut Offering, and Tasting Taylor Ham



This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef, wonder how a new pickle-flavored hard seltzer would taste, and follow up on Starbucks olive oil coffee. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a New Jersey delicacy, Taylor ham. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

