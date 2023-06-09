 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Rise of Ghost Kitchens, a More Interesting Pizza Hut Offering, and Tasting Taylor Ham

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss Padma Lakshmi leaving ‘Top Chef,’ wonder how a new pickle-flavored hard seltzer would taste, and follow up on Starbucks olive oil coffee

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Yum! Brands Locations As Earnings Figures Are Released


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef, wonder how a new pickle-flavored hard seltzer would taste, and follow up on Starbucks olive oil coffee. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a New Jersey delicacy, Taylor ham. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

