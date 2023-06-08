What the Writers Really Fear About AI in Hollywood



Matt is joined by John Lopez, a writer, producer, and member of the AI working group in the WGA, to explain what the guild actually thinks about AI, misperceptions about AI’s ability to write scripts, and why this will be one of the key issues in Hollywood for years to come. Matt finishes the show with a box office prediction for the opening weekend of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: John Lopez

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

