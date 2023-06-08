 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What the Writers Really Fear About AI in Hollywood

John Lopez joins to discuss why AI is a key issue in the entertainment industry

By Matthew Belloni
Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike outside the Sunset Bronson Studios The Directors Guild of America said it has reached a “historic deal” with the major studios on a new three-year film and TV contract. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


Matt is joined by John Lopez, a writer, producer, and member of the AI working group in the WGA, to explain what the guild actually thinks about AI, misperceptions about AI’s ability to write scripts, and why this will be one of the key issues in Hollywood for years to come. Matt finishes the show with a box office prediction for the opening weekend of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: John Lopez
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Our Favorite Shows of 2023 So Far, Plus the Max Report Card and the Upcoming Summer TV Slate

Chris and Andy discuss what they’ve enjoyed watching this year and look ahead to shows like ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Secret Invasion’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

A Fanatics Scandal? Plus, Elly De La Cruz’s Hobby Explosion

The guys also talk ‘The Lord of the Rings’ news and the Druw Jones bounty

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Van Lathan on Zion Williamson’s Antics, Morant’s Potential Long-Term Suspension, and the Ever-Changing Media Landscape Around the Modern Athlete

Plus, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week!

By Logan Murdock and Van Lathan

Nuggets Defeat Heat in Game 3, Jokic’s Legendary Stat Line, and Did Denver Figure Out Miami’s Zone?

Plus, debating the most versatile defender prospects and the biggest home-run swings in the NBA draft

By Kevin O'Connor, Wosny Lambre, and 2 more

Jokic’s Historic Game 3 and Chris Paul’s Future, Plus a Wembanyama Rant and More NBA Draft Talk With Kevin O’Connor

Ryen breaks down Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat before KOC joins to talk Victor Wembanyama and the best choice at no. 2 in the NBA draft

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin O'Connor

The UCL Final and How Saudi Arabia Will Affect Football

James Allcott discusses the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, the recent moves by the Saudi Pro League and more

By James Lawrence Allcott