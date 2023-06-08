‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Season Finale, and Where Are They Now?



Juliet and Callie return for the last episode of the Love Island Season 3 rewatch to discuss the finale, the winners, and where all of the cast members are now, six years after the show. Are couples still together? Who’s doing what? How has life been for the cast since the show aired? Listen to the ladies discuss the final couples, like Gabby and Marcel (4:08), Jamie and Camilla (7:09), and Kem and Amber (7:23). They also discuss life after the show in regard to their new fame and status, comparing the cast to shows like Jersey Shore and Vanderpump Rules (11:10). They also dig into Chris and Kem’s special relationship and the hit song they came out with (20:12), plus so much more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

