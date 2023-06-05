 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 43-47

Juliet and Callie give their opinions on the islanders who got voted off, discuss which dates they would choose, and share their thoughts on “Dr. Marcel”

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ITV


Juliet and Callie Curry continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3 as they recap Episodes 43-47! They start the episode by preparing for the end of the season and relaying spoilers that Juliet found on Reddit (04:43). Then they kick off the recap by giving their opinions on the islanders who got voted off (11:34), discuss which dates they would choose (30:50), and share their thoughts on “Dr. Marcel” (45:35). Stay tuned until next time, when they recap Episodes 49-51!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

