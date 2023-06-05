‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 43-47

Juliet and Callie Curry continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3 as they recap Episodes 43-47! They start the episode by preparing for the end of the season and relaying spoilers that Juliet found on Reddit (04:43). Then they kick off the recap by giving their opinions on the islanders who got voted off (11:34), discuss which dates they would choose (30:50), and share their thoughts on “Dr. Marcel” (45:35). Stay tuned until next time, when they recap Episodes 49-51!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify