What Will Bring Gen Z to Theaters?



Matt is joined by Matthew Liebmann, the chief innovation and data officer at Vista Group, to discuss Gen Z’s relationship with going to the movies. Matthew talks about how much Gen Z is going to movie theaters these days, their favorite franchises and genres, the effect of marketing on moviegoing habits, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

