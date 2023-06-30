 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Will Bring Gen Z to Theaters?

Matthew Liebmann talks about how much Gen Z is going to movie theaters these days, their favorite franchises and genres, the effect of marketing on moviegoing habits, and more

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Matthew Liebmann, the chief innovation and data officer at Vista Group, to discuss Gen Z’s relationship with going to the movies. Matthew talks about how much Gen Z is going to movie theaters these days, their favorite franchises and genres, the effect of marketing on moviegoing habits, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Matthew Liebmann
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

