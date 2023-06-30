‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 9-10 Recap



Charles and Van share their thoughts on the final two episodes of The Bear Season 2 and wrap up their coverage of the FX series for this season. They discuss the immense success of the show’s second season, the palpable chemistry between Carmy and Sydney, the crushing final scenes, and where The Bear ranks among the best TV shows of 2023 so far. Along the way, the guys talk about the impressive production design behind the new restaurant and how its ambience still feels similar to the Original Beef, as well as whether the Coach K metaphor worked.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

Producer: Kai Grady

