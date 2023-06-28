 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 7-8 Recap

Charles and Van discuss Richie’s satisfying redemption arc and criticisms of Claire’s role in the story

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
FX


Charles and Van share their thoughts on the seventh and eighth episodes of The Bear Season 2. They discuss whether or not this season would have been better served on a weekly release schedule rather than a binge drop, Richie’s satisfying redemption arc, and criticisms of Claire’s role in the story. Along the way, the guys talk about why art about finding something can be even more compelling than art that revolves around loss.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

One of These Teams Needs to Take Me for a Ride

Jason shares his excitement for the Chicago Blackhawks’ no. 1 pick in the draft and their potential draft pick, Connor Bedard

By Jason Goff

Predicting the Next Few Years of F1 With Luke Smith

Kevin and Luke Smith discuss the news that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought into Alpine, the constant Daniel Ricciardo rumors, "godlike" drivers from F2, and more

By Kevin Clark

Making Friends as an Adult

Lane Moore, the author of ‘You Will Find Your People,’ joins the pod this week to dive into the complexities of making friends as an adult

By Erika Ramirez

NFL Offseason Gossip With Albert Breer: QB Futures, Caleb Williams Watch, and More

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer joins to discuss all the latest NFL rumors

By Kevin Clark

NBA Draft Leftovers, Best/Worst Fits, and Looking Ahead to the Offseason

KOC and J. Kyle Mann also discuss their expectations for this year’s Summer League

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Is Big, Silly, Stupid, and Awe-Inspiring

Not everything works in James Mangold’s newest addition to the Indy franchise, but you have to appreciate its relentless nature

By Adam Nayman