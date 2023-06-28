‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 7-8 Recap

Charles and Van share their thoughts on the seventh and eighth episodes of The Bear Season 2. They discuss whether or not this season would have been better served on a weekly release schedule rather than a binge drop, Richie’s satisfying redemption arc, and criticisms of Claire’s role in the story. Along the way, the guys talk about why art about finding something can be even more compelling than art that revolves around loss.
Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady
