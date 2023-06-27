The ‘Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere and a Special Interview With Charity Lawson



‌Juliet and Callie Curry are back with a chock-full episode about the premiere of Season 20 of The Bachelorette and the show’s 20th anniversary. They start the episode giving their overall thoughts on Charity’s first night (01:32). Then they talk about Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, going undercover to get information about the guys (11:25) and their personal first impressions of the guys (14:23). Later, they recap both the latest on Love Island and Below Deck (31:47) before a special guest visits us: the new Bachelorette herself, Charity Lawson (55:27).

‌Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Guest: Charity Lawson

Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

