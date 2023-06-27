 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere and a Special Interview With Charity Lawson

Juliet and Callie discuss their overall thoughts on Charity’s first night, talk about Charity’s brother going undercover to get information about the guys, and give their first impressions of the cast

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
‌Juliet and Callie Curry are back with a chock-full episode about the premiere of Season 20 of The Bachelorette and the show’s 20th anniversary. They start the episode giving their overall thoughts on Charity’s first night (01:32). Then they talk about Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, going undercover to get information about the guys (11:25) and their personal first impressions of the guys (14:23). Later, they recap both the latest on Love Island and Below Deck (31:47) before a special guest visits us: the new Bachelorette herself, Charity Lawson (55:27).

‌Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Guest: Charity Lawson
Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

