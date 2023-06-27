 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Preview and Futures With Ben Solak, Bachelor Universe, and Scandoval With Juliet Litman

Ben Solak discusses potential landing spots for Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins, and Juliet Litman breaks down Bachelor Nation and Scandoval

By Tate Frazier, Ben Solak, and Juliet Litman

Tate Frazier is joined by Ben Solak to discuss potential landing spots for Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins, who’s winning the QB battles in Tampa and San Francisco, and expectations for Jordan Love and Russell Wilson next season. Plus, Juliet Litman and Tate talk about the state of the Bachelor Universe with Season 20 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Then, they break down all things Vanderpump and Scandoval’s place among reality TV’s all-time scandals.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Ben Solak and Juliet Litman
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, and Richie Bozek

