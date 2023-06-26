 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 5-6 Recap

Charles and Van discuss the excellence of “Fishes” and the showdown between Jon Bernthal’s and Bob Odenkirk’s characters

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
FX Productions


Charles and Van share their thoughts on the fifth and sixth episodes of The Bear Season 2. They discuss why “Fishes” is one of the most exciting TV episodes of the year, plus the murderers’ row of surprising cameos, Carmy’s love life, and the universal feelings of a chaotic holiday dinner. Along the way, the guys talk about the entertaining family dynamics within the Berzatto family and the intense showdown between Jon Bernthal’s and Bob Odenkirk’s characters.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

‘The Idol’ Episode 4 and ‘The Bear’ Episodes 4-6

Are too many cameos distracting?

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

A Positive Fanatics Update? Plus, What’s Hot in June and a Rant From Mike.

Mike rants about Nashcards’ recent social media post, and they discuss cards and wax from the ’90s that have sold well in June

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Raja and Logan Expose Their Worst Takes From the Start of the Season

There’s also talk about the rumors swirling around Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

AEW x NJPW ‘Forbidden Door’ Recap

Dave and Kaz share their thoughts on Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Jungle Boy, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Miller Decision, 2023 Favorite Draft Classes, and Will Wade’s Latest Violation With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann also discuss the deleted video of Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs shootaround, Jahvon Quinerly’s entrance into the transfer portal, and West Virginia’s new interim head coach

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

The 20th Anniversary of ‘Shattered Glass’ With Writer-Director Billy Ray

Billy Ray joins to discuss his movie ‘Shattered Glass,’ which covers the Stephen Glass New Republic scandal

By Bryan Curtis