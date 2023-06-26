‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 5-6 Recap

Charles and Van share their thoughts on the fifth and sixth episodes of The Bear Season 2. They discuss why “Fishes” is one of the most exciting TV episodes of the year, plus the murderers’ row of surprising cameos, Carmy’s love life, and the universal feelings of a chaotic holiday dinner. Along the way, the guys talk about the entertaining family dynamics within the Berzatto family and the intense showdown between Jon Bernthal’s and Bob Odenkirk’s characters.
Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady
