Charles Holmes and Van Lathan share their thoughts on the third and fourth episodes of The Bear Season 2. They discuss Sydney and Carmy’s complicated relationship and growing discontent for one another, why the emotional intimacy in “Honeydew” makes it a standout episode, and Will Poulter’s guest appearance. Along the way, the guys talk about the relationship between art and commerce and how greatness can be suffocating.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

Producer: Kai Grady

