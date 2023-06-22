 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 1-2 Recap

Charles and Van discuss the return of the FX series and how it can live up to Season 1

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
FX


Charles Holmes and Van Lathan share their thoughts on the first two episodes of The Bear Season 2. They discuss the return of the beloved FX series and what it needs to do in order to live up to its excellent predecessor, the different stakes that accompany opening a brand-new restaurant as opposed to maintaining one, and how the arcs of the show’s main trio of characters intertwine. Along the way, the guys explain the meaning behind Michelin stars and how the pursuit of them will move the story forward in Season 2.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

