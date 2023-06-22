 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s Time to Break Up Hollywood

Matt Stoller joins to discuss how consolidation is affecting the entertainment industry

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Matt Stoller, the research director for the American Economic Liberties Project and the writer of the monopoly-focused newsletter Big, to discuss the evolution of Hollywood’s markets, how vertical integration has poisoned the industry, and why we need to de-consolidate the studio streamers to rescue the entertainment business. Matt finishes the show by giving a box office opening weekend prediction for the upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Matt Stoller
