It’s Time to Break Up Hollywood



Matt is joined by Matt Stoller, the research director for the American Economic Liberties Project and the writer of the monopoly-focused newsletter Big, to discuss the evolution of Hollywood’s markets, how vertical integration has poisoned the industry, and why we need to de-consolidate the studio streamers to rescue the entertainment business. Matt finishes the show by giving a box office opening weekend prediction for the upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

