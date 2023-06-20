 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is the Superhero Era Finally Ending?

Matt and Lucas Shaw reflect on recent superhero flops and predict what’s next for the genre

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss whether the recent stretch of superhero flops is a sign of things to come or simply a blip on the radar. Four of the last six Marvel films have underperformed, DC’s The Flash just bombed, and Marvel has pushed back the release date of its next line of Avengers films. So is it officially time to hit the panic button on the superhero genre?

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

