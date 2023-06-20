Is the Superhero Era Finally Ending?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss whether the recent stretch of superhero flops is a sign of things to come or simply a blip on the radar. Four of the last six Marvel films have underperformed, DC’s The Flash just bombed, and Marvel has pushed back the release date of its next line of Avengers films. So is it officially time to hit the panic button on the superhero genre?

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

