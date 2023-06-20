‘Black Mirror’ Season 6, Episodes 3-5 Recap

Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan are back to break down the final three episodes of Black Mirror Season 6. They open by talking about series creator Charlie Brooker’s desire to expand the confines of what a Black Mirror episode can be this season. Next, they discuss why “Mazey Day” fell so flat before sharing their personal bottom five episodes of the Netflix anthology. Later, they discuss the unbelievable twist ending of “Beyond the Sea,” the lengthy run time of “Demon 79,” as well as how these two episodes balance sci-fi, fantasy, character, and concept.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady
