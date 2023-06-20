 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6, Episodes 3-5 Recap

Joanna and Van discuss the final three episodes from the new season

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan
Netflix


Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan are back to break down the final three episodes of Black Mirror Season 6. They open by talking about series creator Charlie Brooker’s desire to expand the confines of what a Black Mirror episode can be this season. Next, they discuss why “Mazey Day” fell so flat before sharing their personal bottom five episodes of the Netflix anthology. Later, they discuss the unbelievable twist ending of “Beyond the Sea,” the lengthy run time of “Demon 79,” as well as how these two episodes balance sci-fi, fantasy, character, and concept.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

Sober and Drunk Celtics Trades. Plus, Are the Sox for Real?

Brian also discusses the latest news on Jack Jones

By Brian Barrett

Six NBA Forks in the Road, Plus Wemby’s Charisma With Brian Windhorst and Best Early NFL Futures With Ben Solak

Bill and Brian Windhorst discuss the uniqueness of Victor Wembanyama before Ben Solak joins to go through some bets for the upcoming NFL season

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak

Narrowing Down the Final Big Board, and a Thompson Twin Love Affair With Danny Chau

KOC and Danny also debate what the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers should do with their respective picks

By Kevin O'Connor and Danny Chau

Trust or Bust: The Most Important Fantasy Players on New Teams

The guys evaluate the players who switched teams between seasons and discuss the fantasy implications of those changes

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Is the National Worth It?

Plus, talking eBay eliminating the majority of breakers and a bounty update

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Is the Superhero Era Finally Ending?

Matt and Lucas Shaw reflect on recent superhero flops and predict what’s next for the genre

By Matthew Belloni