‘The Flash’ Flops, ‘The Idol’ Episode 3, and ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Returns



Chris and Andy talk about The Flash flopping at the box office this weekend and what that could mean for the future of the DC Universe and superhero movies at large (1:00). Then, they talk about the latest episode of The Idol (17:28) and the return of Righteous Gemstones for its third season (32:56), before they are joined by Top Chef judge Gail Simmons to talk about latest World All-Stars season of the show (38:55).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Gail Simmons

