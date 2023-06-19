 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Flash’ Flops, ‘The Idol’ Episode 3, and ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Returns

Plus, chatting with ‘Top Chef’ judge Gail Simmons

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Warner Bros.


Chris and Andy talk about The Flash flopping at the box office this weekend and what that could mean for the future of the DC Universe and superhero movies at large (1:00). Then, they talk about the latest episode of The Idol (17:28) and the return of Righteous Gemstones for its third season (32:56), before they are joined by Top Chef judge Gail Simmons to talk about latest World All-Stars season of the show (38:55).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Gail Simmons

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

