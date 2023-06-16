 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6, Episodes 1-2 Recap

Joanna and Van reflect on their favorite episodes from past seasons of the show before diving into the first two episodes of the new season

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan
Netflix


Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan are here to unpack the first two episodes of Black Mirror Season 6. They briefly talk about the shows that came before it and that inspired the Netflix anthology series, as well as their thoughts on past seasons. Next, they share their personal top five Black Mirror episodes before diving into what makes “Joan Is Awful” so compelling. Later, they discuss the overarching themes of the season, point out a handful of in-world Easter eggs, and break down series creator Charlie Brooker’s take on true crime in “Loch Henry.”

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

Why Is It So Hard to Rank the League’s Top Receivers?

Ben and Steven closely examine the wide receiver position and discuss the huge contracts being signed, the receivers who were drafted, and more

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

The Slurpee’s New Look, a Dijon Mustard Ban, and a Blind Strawberry Taste Test

Juliet and Jacoby also follow up on a Supreme Court ruling involving Jack Daniel’s and dog toys and share their thoughts on the Uber Eats driver who requested gas money

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘The Flash’ Is Here! Is It the “Greatest Superhero Movie Ever”?

Van Lathan joins Sean and Amanda to talk about the movie and DC’s future

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

‘The Flash’ Was Never Going to Run Away from Its Problems

‘The Flash’ isn’t the first movie to seem like it’s been cursed, but the multitude of ways in which the production misfired is frankly bizarre and somewhat unprecedented

By Miles Surrey

Mets Prepare for Cardinals, and Yankees-Red Sox Moments With Brian Barrett

Will the Yankees gain ground in the crowded AL East?

By John Jastremski

U.S. Open First-Round Recap

House and Hubbard break down the start of the championship, including Xander Schauffele’s and Rickie Fowler’s impressive performances

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard