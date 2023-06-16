‘Black Mirror’ Season 6, Episodes 1-2 Recap



Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan are here to unpack the first two episodes of Black Mirror Season 6. They briefly talk about the shows that came before it and that inspired the Netflix anthology series, as well as their thoughts on past seasons. Next, they share their personal top five Black Mirror episodes before diving into what makes “Joan Is Awful” so compelling. Later, they discuss the overarching themes of the season, point out a handful of in-world Easter eggs, and break down series creator Charlie Brooker’s take on true crime in “Loch Henry.”

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

Producer: Kai Grady

