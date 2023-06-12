Netflix Top 10 Lists and the Era of Streamer Manipulation

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the growing issue of data transparency in the streaming era, whether streaming rankings—like the Netflix top 10 lists—are manipulated in the absence of credible data, and whether we will ever see how many people are actually watching these shows.
