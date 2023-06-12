 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Netflix Top 10 Lists and the Era of Streamer Manipulation

Lucas Shaw joins to discuss the issue of streaming data transparency

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the growing issue of data transparency in the streaming era, whether streaming rankings—like the Netflix top 10 lists—are manipulated in the absence of credible data, and whether we will ever see how many people are actually watching these shows.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

