 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who Is on the Studios’ Side in the Writers Strike?

Former film studio and television network head Gail Berman joins to discuss what the studios might be thinking about the WGA strike

By Matthew Belloni
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-STRIKE Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by film producer and television executive Gail Berman (Elvis, Wednesday) to discuss the writers strike from the studios’ perspective, using her experience as a former film studio and television network head to touch on what the studios might be thinking about this labor dispute. Matt finishes the show with a prediction for the opening weekend of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Gail Berman
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

The Vintage Market With Ken Griffin. Plus, NBA Finals Buys and the Panini Break-In.

Mike and Jesse also discuss some of the conspiracy theories surrounding the Panini break-in

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Breaking Down Conor McGregor and ‘TUF 31,’ Summer Fights We’re Most Looking Forward to, and Who Will Headline UFC 300?

The guys look ahead to a summer packed with fights and discuss a conspiracy about the BMF belt

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Creator Jesse Armstrong on the Ending of ‘Succession’

Jesse Armstrong joins to break down the finale of the show, including how the final scenes were put together

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Summer House’ Reunion Part 1 and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2

Chelsea and Zack unpack all the latest drama from the recent reunions, including Tom Sandoval’s tantrum

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Errin Haines on The 19th* and the 2024 Election

Errin and Bakari discuss affirmative action, the hypocrisy around ethics and Justice Clarence Thomas, and the media’s focus on small-town, white voters leading up to elections

By Bakari Sellers

Amin Elhassan on the NBA Finals, Boston’s Collapse, and Heat Culture

Logan and Raja are joined by Amin Elhassan to discuss the upcoming NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell