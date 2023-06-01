Who Is on the Studios’ Side in the Writers Strike?

Matt is joined by film producer and television executive Gail Berman (Elvis, Wednesday) to discuss the writers strike from the studios’ perspective, using her experience as a former film studio and television network head to touch on what the studios might be thinking about this labor dispute. Matt finishes the show with a prediction for the opening weekend of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Gail Berman
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
