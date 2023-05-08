 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 4-8

Juliet and Callie continue their rewatch and discuss the love triangle between Kem, Amber, and Chris

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry



Juliet and Callie Curry are back for more of their rewatch of Love Island Season 3! The ladies chat about the love triangle between Kem, Amber, and Chris; the new bombshells; predictions on the couples that make it; and their opinions on the best and worst chat out of the current bunch of islanders. And they’re only getting started! Stay tuned and continue to watch along as the ladies recap the whole season!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

