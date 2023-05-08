‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 4-8



Juliet and Callie Curry are back for more of their rewatch of Love Island Season 3! The ladies chat about the love triangle between Kem, Amber, and Chris; the new bombshells; predictions on the couples that make it; and their opinions on the best and worst chat out of the current bunch of islanders. And they’re only getting started! Stay tuned and continue to watch along as the ladies recap the whole season!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS