The Five Biggest Narratives After Week 1 of the Writers Strike

Plus, predicting Kevin Costner’s fate on the final season of ‘Yellowstone’

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the most popular narratives that emerged after the first week of the writers strike, including who is winning the social media war and if it matters, huge paydays for media CEOs despite layoffs, cost cutting across the industry, the stalemate over AI, the messy situation for writer-producers, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on Kevin Costner’s fate on the final season of Yellowstone.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

