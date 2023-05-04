 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 1-3

Juliet and Callie are rewatching all of ‘Love Island’ Season 3! Stay tuned as they discuss each episode and break down how the show has changed over time.

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ITV Studios


Juliet is back with Callie Curry to start off their rewatch of Love Island Season 3! This week, the ladies dive into the initial three episodes by discussing the first batch of characters to enter the villa, who they do and don’t like, the challenges, and the differences between the old and new seasons of Love Island, as well as how it has changed over time. Stay tuned and continue to watch along as the ladies recap the whole season!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

