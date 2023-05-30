 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 33-38

Juliet and Callie react to the premiere of the boys’ original rap and predict who will win this season

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ITV


Juliet and Callie Curry are back in the U.S. to continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3. They chat about their thoughts on the bottom four (02:09), Jamie’s most attractive moment of the season (16:07), their feelings on Jonny (24:18), and the premiere of the boys’ original rap, “Little Bit, Leave It” (26:51). Then, they give their predictions on who they believe will win this season (37:49). Stay tuned until next time, when they recap episodes 39-42!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

When to Buy Hyped Cards, Plus a Soccer Market Update With Jason Flynn

Mike and Jesse discuss when to purchase cards for players like Victor Wembanyama, Derrick White, and Caleb Martin

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Succession’ Season 4 Wrap-Up, Plus an Interview With Mark Mylod

Joanna and Van reflect on the series’ legacy

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

Ron DeSantis’s False Start, Game 7 Audio, and NBA Take Whiplash

Bryan and David also chat about LeBron’s retirement comments and TNT’s handling of the pivotal foul review in Game 6

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Superkick Heard Round the World, ‘Money in the Bank’ Expectations, and Change Coming to the Bloodline?

Plus, why Rosenberg believes Ronda Rousey is back on the ascent

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

What Will Be the Aftermath of the ’22-’23 Premier League Season?

James Allcott, Ciarán Carlin, and JCC discuss the final day of the Premier League season and what the future holds for Southampton, Aston Villa, Fulham, Leeds, and more

By James Lawrence Allcott

Ryen Was Wrong About the Heat and Is Picking Against Them Again, Plus Jeff Van Gundy and Andy Cohen!

Ryen talks the Celtics’ defeat to the Heat and previews Heat-Nuggets in the NBA Finals

By Ryen Russillo