‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 33-38



Juliet and Callie Curry are back in the U.S. to continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3. They chat about their thoughts on the bottom four (02:09), Jamie’s most attractive moment of the season (16:07), their feelings on Jonny (24:18), and the premiere of the boys’ original rap, “Little Bit, Leave It” (26:51). Then, they give their predictions on who they believe will win this season (37:49). Stay tuned until next time, when they recap episodes 39-42!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

