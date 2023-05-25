 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 30-32

Juliet and Callie also discuss some housekeeping with some reality news, including announcing ‘Love Island’ Season 10 is coming in June

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Juliet and Callie Curry are back again to continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3. They first discuss some housekeeping with some reality news, including announcing Love Island Season 10 is coming in June (1:00)! As they get into Episodes 30-32, they touch on Kem and Amber as they become an official item (5:48), Chris and Liv as they continue to navigate their chaotic but feel-good relationship (9:31), Montana and Alex’s new and rose-colored romance (17:33), and Jamie and Camilla’s new and wholesome connection (21:38). The ladies also chat about the Johnny and Theo beef over Tyla (23:29), their overall thoughts on Theo (27:46), and end with Gabby and Marcel updates (30:50).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

