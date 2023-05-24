 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Pull Off a Real-Life Mockumentary

Jake Szymanski, director of ‘Jury Duty,’ and Ronald Gladden, star of the same, join the show to talk duping with and being duped by (respectively) the real-life mockumentary premise

By Matthew Belloni
Amazon Freevee


Matt is joined by Ronald Gladden, the star of Amazon Freevee’s new hit series Jury Duty, as well as the director of the show, Jake Szymanski. They go through the process of creating the show, how Jake managed to direct the actors on set without breaking the illusion, Ronald’s thoughts after learning it was all a show, whether this type of show could be replicated, and more. Matt finishes the show by making a prediction about the newly rebranded streaming service, Max.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ronald Gladden and Jake Szymanski
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Sacred and the Profane of Salt-N-Pepa

On this week’s episode, we’re tackling the legendary rap trio and their 1993 hit, "Shoop"

By Rob Harvilla

Vinícius Júnior, Man City’s Three-peat, Newcastle in the Champions League, and Brooks Koepka Is Back

There’s also some Barclays WSL chat, as the title heads into the final day

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and 1 more

Does ‘Barry’ Have Any Friends? 

Jamal Dauda talks about the question of what it takes to actually be friends with a hitman and whether Barry even has any friends

By Erika Ramirez

Don’t Pay Top Dollar for the Middle With Chicago Radio Host Danny Parkins

Jason also pays tribute to Carmelo Anthony with a story about witnessing the beginning of his illustrious career at Syracuse

By Jason Goff

With ‘Sanctuary,’ Margaret Qualley’s Quiet Dominance Continues

Dazzling audiences since her breakthrough performance in ‘The Leftovers,’ Margaret Qualley tackles her meatiest role to date in Zachary Wigon’s new film, ‘Sanctuary’

By Adam Nayman

Against the Cult of “Sticking the Landing”

The ‘Succession’ finale may be great—or it may be deflating. But it likely doesn’t matter either way. A TV show is mostly remembered for what happens before the finale, not during it.

By Ben Lindbergh