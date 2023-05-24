How to Pull Off a Real-Life Mockumentary



Matt is joined by Ronald Gladden, the star of Amazon Freevee’s new hit series Jury Duty, as well as the director of the show, Jake Szymanski. They go through the process of creating the show, how Jake managed to direct the actors on set without breaking the illusion, Ronald’s thoughts after learning it was all a show, whether this type of show could be replicated, and more. Matt finishes the show by making a prediction about the newly rebranded streaming service, Max.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ronald Gladden and Jake Szymanski

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

