Netflix Crashes TV’s Ad Party



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to analyze this year’s TV upfront presentations. They discuss Netflix’s upfront debut and its advertisement strategy, how it felt watching the presentations in the middle of a writers strike, the Disney+ purge, and more. Lucas finishes the show by making a prediction on Peyton Manning’s company, Omaha Productions.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

