 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix Crashes TV’s Ad Party

Matt and Lucas Shaw also discuss Netflix’s upfront debut and what it was like watching the presentations in the middle of a writers strike

By Matthew Belloni
Mobile World Congress 2023 Barcelona Logotypes Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to analyze this year’s TV upfront presentations. They discuss Netflix’s upfront debut and its advertisement strategy, how it felt watching the presentations in the middle of a writers strike, the Disney+ purge, and more. Lucas finishes the show by making a prediction on Peyton Manning’s company, Omaha Productions.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Pat McAfee’s ESPN Deal, the Kevin Harlan Playoff Experience, and This Week in 2024

Bryan and David also discuss some 2024 presidential run announcements, including from Senator Tim Scott

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Launch of Tim Scott’s Presidential Bid With Caitlin Byrd

Caitlin and Bakari discuss the senator’s chances of winning over Republican voters

By Bakari Sellers

Juliet and Amanda’s 2023 Book Recommendations

In this special episode of ‘Jam Session,’ Juliet and Amanda break down the current attitude toward literary fiction and share their book recommendations

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

The Heat Go Up 3-0, Carmelo Anthony Retires, and Lakers on the Verge of Getting Swept

Logan and Raja talk about the Celtics’ embarrassing loss to the Heat in a must-win Game 3 and celebrate Carmelo Anthony after his retirement announcement

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Big Weekend Coming Up for WWE, AEW, and NXT!

This week, David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show by discussing Willow Nightingale becoming the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion and more

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Meet the Boozers, Carmelo Retires, and NBA Combine Notes With J.Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Carmelo Anthony’s retirement announcement and reflect on his basketball legacy from Syracuse to the NBA and Team USA

By Tate Frazier