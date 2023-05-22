 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 24-29

Juliet and Callie also catch up on the latest ‘Bachelor’ news

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
‌Juliet and Callie Curry are back to continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3. As they recap the introduction and influence of the Casa Amor episodes, they first catch up on the latest Bachelor news (01:32), talk about their favorite friendships of the season (20:53), go over their feelings about the recoupling (30:27), and give their predictions on the future of the couples (39:01). Stay tuned for next time as they recap episodes 30-32!

‌Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

