The NBA Team Blowing Up Sports TV

Endeavor executive vice presidents Hillary Mandel and Karen Brodkin join the show to discuss the potentially groundbreaking TV deal they brokered for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Endeavor executive vice presidents Hillary Mandel and Karen Brodkin to discuss the potentially groundbreaking TV deal they brokered for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury: Moving forward, their games will be broadcast for free on over-the-air channels while also available to stream online on a direct-to-consumer service. They discuss how this deal affects the viewer and why it makes sense in the new age of sports media, what ESPN will look like as a streaming channel, and the reasoning behind the latest Big 10 and Big 12 media rights deals.‌

‌Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Hillary Mandel and Karen Brodkin‌
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

