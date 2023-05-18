 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 21-23

Juliet and Callie chat about their favorite friendship dynamics and where all the couples stand at this point in their Season 3 rewatch

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ITV Studios


Juliet and Callie Curry return to continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3. They chat about Sam and Chloe getting dumped off the island (1:02) and touch on their favorite friendship dynamics and favorite parts from the episodes (2:18). They also discuss the various couples and where they all stand (5:40). Callie also shares which of the cast members passed away (10:55), and they end things off by discussing the drama with Gabby and Marcel spilling the tea, Dom and Jess, and more (12:10)! Stay tuned next time for Episodes 24-29!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

