The Worst Films in Fandom Draft

Later the boys revisit their discussion concerning the Midnight Meter Hall of Fame, then talk fandom in general

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Warner Bros. Pictures


Are you ready for the best of the worst? The Midnight Boys are here to give you their draft for some of the worst films in all of fandom (06:50). From the underappreciated to the fairly maligned, this draft has all the films that fandom would rather forget. And later, the boys follow up on their discussion of the Midnight Meter Hall of Fame then have a discussion about fandom, in general, to help clear the air (89:12).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

