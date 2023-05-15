 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bob Iger’s Six-Month Report Card at Disney

Lucas Shaw joins Matt to check in on the state of Disney+ and evaluate what’s working and what’s not

By Matthew Belloni
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to check in on Bob Iger, six months after his return to Disney, to see what’s working and what isn’t. They discuss Disney’s decrease in subscriber numbers and subsequent stock decline, bringing Hulu into Disney+, his lack of a succession plan, and the still-uncertain future of the streaming model.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Nike Wins the War, Transfer Portal Outstanding Prospects, and Testing the NBA Waters With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann also discuss the 2023 NBA draft combine

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

CNN’s Trump Town Hall, Plus Stephen A. and Concussions

In addition, former White House media spokesman Eric Schultz joins to discuss how ‘Succession’ got election night right

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

2023 PGA Championship Preview With Justin Ray

Justin Ray joins to break down this weekend’s championship and debate potential winners

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Instant Reactions

The guys head to Hyrule to discuss the latest installment in the Nintendo franchise

By Ben Lindbergh, Matt James, and 1 more

Tatum Leads Boston to the ECF, Ja Morant Suspended, and a Lakers-Nuggets Preview

The guys preview the Eastern and Western Conference finals, give their thoughts on the Suns firing Monty Williams, and more

By Kevin O'Connor, Tate Frazier, and 1 more

Hobby Impact of the Celtics’ Win Over the Sixers and Baseball Prospects With Jonathan Mayo

Mike and Jesse also answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson