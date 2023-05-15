Bob Iger’s Six-Month Report Card at Disney



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to check in on Bob Iger, six months after his return to Disney, to see what’s working and what isn’t. They discuss Disney’s decrease in subscriber numbers and subsequent stock decline, bringing Hulu into Disney+, his lack of a succession plan, and the still-uncertain future of the streaming model.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

