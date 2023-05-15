 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 14-19

Continuing their Season 3 rewatch, Juliet and Callie discuss the MVP of the season and ask each other some ‘Love Island’ questions

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Juliet and Callie Curry are back to continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3. They chat about whom they consider the MVP of the season (04:08), they touch on the life span of the popularity of an islander (08:23), and Callie asks Juliet Love Island questions like her preferences on tattoos and if she would be able to complete the “baby bird smoothie challenge” (23:10). Stay tuned for next time as they recap Episodes 20-23!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

