‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 14-19



Juliet and Callie Curry are back to continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3. They chat about whom they consider the MVP of the season (04:08), they touch on the life span of the popularity of an islander (08:23), and Callie asks Juliet Love Island questions like her preferences on tattoos and if she would be able to complete the “baby bird smoothie challenge” (23:10). Stay tuned for next time as they recap Episodes 20-23!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

