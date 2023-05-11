 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Struggle of the Modern TV Writer With Mike Schur

Writer, producer, and showrunner Mike Schur joins to discuss his experience as a writer and his view on the writers strike

By Matthew Belloni
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4 Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images


Matt is joined by writer, producer, and showrunner Mike Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) to discuss the life of the modern TV writer and how it has changed over the years. Mike brings his perspective on the ongoing writers strike and discusses how his experience as a writer was very different from that of an up-and-coming writer in 2023. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the upcoming movie Book Club: The Next Chapter.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Mike Schur
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

