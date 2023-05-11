The Struggle of the Modern TV Writer With Mike Schur



Matt is joined by writer, producer, and showrunner Mike Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) to discuss the life of the modern TV writer and how it has changed over the years. Mike brings his perspective on the ongoing writers strike and discusses how his experience as a writer was very different from that of an up-and-coming writer in 2023. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the upcoming movie Book Club: The Next Chapter.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Mike Schur

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

