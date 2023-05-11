‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 9-12

Juliet and Callie Curry are back to continue their rewatch of Love Island Season 3! They give their first impressions of who they consider “the true bombshell,” share their opinions on the different friendships forming, and admire how the great casting is making for an iconic season. Stay tuned, and continue to watch along as the ladies recap the whole season!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
