 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Viral Videos to Hit TV With Dave Burd

Dave Burd, also known as Lil Dicky, joins to talk about his TV show, ‘Dave,’ and its massive success as the most watched series in FX Networks history

By Matthew Belloni
Gata Performs at The Venice West Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic


Matt is joined by American rapper, comedian, and actor Dave Burd—better known by his stage name, Lil Dicky—to discuss how his show, Dave, became the most watched comedy series in the history of FX Networks, his approach to the show, his unique path to stardom, and his long-term goals in comedy. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Dave Burd
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

‘NYNY’ Turns 2! Mets Struggle in Milwaukee, and Yankees Bats Slow Down.

Plus, Pittsburgh associate head coach Tim O’Toole talks UConn and the state of college basketball

By John Jastremski

The Best Non-WrestleMania Matches From WrestleMania 39 Weekend

Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston’s blood feud reaches a new level, 2 Cold Scorpio tests Bryan Keith’s mettle, and Vikingo continues to shine

By Phil Schneider

The Origins of ‘Air’ With the Man Who Signed MJ: Sonny Vaccaro

Jason also breaks down the latest Bulls loss and what the team’s recent slide means heading into the offseason

By Jason Goff

Nine Questions Ahead of the 2023 Masters

Can Scottie Scheffler earn his second consecutive green jacket? Who has the most at stake of the three front-runners? And which LIV players could make the most noise? That and more in our Masters preview.

By Elizabeth Nelson, Matt Dollinger, and 1 more

How Caroline Polachek Turned Desire Into an Album of the Year Front-Runner

Catching up with the indie-pop star about her acclaimed new album ahead of her upcoming tour

By Julianna Ress

Wednesday’s Teenage Dirtbag Hymnals

The Asheville, North Carolina, band has become one of the breakout indie bands of the young decade by sifting through the dirt and embracing its own version of a southern thing. Now it’s signed to Dead Oceans and back with an excellent new LP, ‘Rat Saw God.’

By Ian Cohen