Viral Videos to Hit TV With Dave Burd



Matt is joined by American rapper, comedian, and actor Dave Burd—better known by his stage name, Lil Dicky—to discuss how his show, Dave, became the most watched comedy series in the history of FX Networks, his approach to the show, his unique path to stardom, and his long-term goals in comedy. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Dave Burd

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify