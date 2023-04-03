 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Sells, Netflix Pulls Back, and the Oscars’ Bold Bid on Theaters

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Endeavor merging with the WWE and more

By Matthew Belloni
Top Earning Tech Companies Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Endeavor merging with the WWE, Netflix restructuring and retracting its movie division with the intention to make fewer projects and fewer lower-budget films, and the Oscars’ plans to require theatrical releases in 15-20 major markets to earn eligibility for a Best Picture nomination. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the 2023 box office.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

