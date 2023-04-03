WWE Sells, Netflix Pulls Back, and the Oscars’ Bold Bid on Theaters



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Endeavor merging with the WWE, Netflix restructuring and retracting its movie division with the intention to make fewer projects and fewer lower-budget films, and the Oscars’ plans to require theatrical releases in 15-20 major markets to earn eligibility for a Best Picture nomination. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the 2023 box office.

