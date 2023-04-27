60 Is the New 30: The Revealing Ranking of Biggest Movie Stars



Matt is joined by Ray Subers, the senior vice president of theatrical strategy at National Research Group, to discuss an eye-opening study making the rounds among industry executives that highlights a troubling reality for Hollywood: The supply of new movie stars is declining alongside the box office. They talk about the importance of casting, which stars are most likely to get someone to see a movie in theaters, and why that list is only getting older. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction on what will be one of the biggest movies of 2024.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt's Hollywood insider newsletter, What I'm Hearing ..., click this link:

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ray Subers

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

