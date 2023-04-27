 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

60 Is the New 30: The Revealing Ranking of Biggest Movie Stars

Plus, Matt gives his prediction on what will be one of the biggest movies of 2024

By Matthew Belloni
Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2023 Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Matt is joined by Ray Subers, the senior vice president of theatrical strategy at National Research Group, to discuss an eye-opening study making the rounds among industry executives that highlights a troubling reality for Hollywood: The supply of new movie stars is declining alongside the box office. They talk about the importance of casting, which stars are most likely to get someone to see a movie in theaters, and why that list is only getting older. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction on what will be one of the biggest movies of 2024.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ray Subers
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

