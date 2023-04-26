Ben Winston Refuses to Declare Late-Night TV Dead



Matt is joined by Ben Winston, executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden and the 2023 Grammys, to talk about the end of Corden’s show—which concludes its eight-year run this week—and Winston makes his case for why the late-show format should still exist as we transition into the digital age of television. They discuss misperceptions about how his show makes money for Paramount Global, why these shows need to air on broadcast TV rather than online, whether or not a new late show can be successful, and much more. Matt finishes the show by making a prediction for the upcoming movie Barbie after attending CinemaCon.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ben Winston

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify