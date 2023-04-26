 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ben Winston Refuses to Declare Late-Night TV Dead

Matt is joined by Ben Winston, executive producer of ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ and the 2023 Grammys, to talk about the end of Corden’s show

By Matthew Belloni
The Late Late Show with James Corden... Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Ben Winston, executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden and the 2023 Grammys, to talk about the end of Corden’s show—which concludes its eight-year run this week—and Winston makes his case for why the late-show format should still exist as we transition into the digital age of television. They discuss misperceptions about how his show makes money for Paramount Global, why these shows need to air on broadcast TV rather than online, whether or not a new late show can be successful, and much more. Matt finishes the show by making a prediction for the upcoming movie Barbie after attending CinemaCon.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ben Winston
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

James Nnaji and the Importance of a Big’s Role Versatility

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the FC Barcelona’s NBA potential and why he’s an intriguing prospect

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Rowdy Rebel Didn’t Make Computers for This

Justin and Micah discuss Drake’s latest single and AI music

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Came Back From Vegas and the Sox Are Still Bad 

Jason starts the pod by going over the events of his Las Vegas vacation, then gets into the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets. He ends the pod by touching on Lance Lynn and the White Sox’s current struggles.

By Jason Goff

Can Men and Women Be Friends in the ‘When Harry Met Sally …’ Universe?

Juliet joins the pod to discuss how the iconic 1989 rom-com shaped her ideas about relationships

By Erika Ramirez and Juliet Litman

The “I Can Fix Him” Era of QB Scouting Is Alive and Well—Especially in This Draft Class

Toolsy, unpolished quarterback prospects were once seen as massive risks. Now, it’s becoming riskier not to take them. What caused this change? And what does it mean for Anthony Richardson and Will Levis?

By Steven Ruiz

An Epic Celtics Collapse With Michael Pina

Plus, Khari Thompson on what the Pats should do with pick 14 in the NFL draft

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina