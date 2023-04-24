 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another Executive Sex Scandal? How NBCU Can Pick Up the Pieces.

Matt and Lucas discuss CEO Jeff Shell’s resignation after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship

By Matthew Belloni
Allen And Company Annual Meeting Brings Business Executives, Media Moguls, And Politicians To Sun Valley, Idaho Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stepping down after an investigation into a complaint that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman at the company. They discuss why this comes at a crucial time for Comcast and NBCUniversal and whether this impacts the ultimate fate of the company, the possibility for a merger, candidates for the next CEO, and more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Tucker Carlson’s future after Fox News.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

