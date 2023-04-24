Another Executive Sex Scandal? How NBCU Can Pick Up the Pieces.

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stepping down after an investigation into a complaint that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman at the company. They discuss why this comes at a crucial time for Comcast and NBCUniversal and whether this impacts the ultimate fate of the company, the possibility for a merger, candidates for the next CEO, and more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Tucker Carlson’s future after Fox News.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
