Another Executive Sex Scandal? How NBCU Can Pick Up the Pieces.



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stepping down after an investigation into a complaint that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman at the company. They discuss why this comes at a crucial time for Comcast and NBCUniversal and whether this impacts the ultimate fate of the company, the possibility for a merger, candidates for the next CEO, and more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Tucker Carlson’s future after Fox News.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify