Filed under:

One Year After the Crash: Is the New Netflix Working?

Plus, Matt makes some predictions concerning the opening weekend of ‘Evil Dead Rise’

By Matthew Belloni
New Line Cinema


Matt is joined by LightShed Partners media analyst Rich Greenfield to discuss the state of Netflix one year after the Great Netflix Correction plummeted the streaming giant’s stock and thrust the streaming world into chaos. They break down the changes Netflix has undergone since its stock crash, including clamping down on password sharing, introducing an advertising tier, reducing its yearly output of movies, and whether any of these changes will be a difference-maker for Netflix. Matt finishes the show by making a prediction for the opening weekend of Evil Dead Rise.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rich Greenfield
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

