The ‘Love Is Blind’ Finale: The Best and the Worst

Juliet and Callie also discuss the disastrous live reunion

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Juliet and Callie are finally back to discuss the finale wedding episode of Love Is Blind Season 4 and the travesty that was the live reunion. They give their initial thoughts on the reunion (02:17) and the couples that they connected with more after the reunion (09:38). They also talk about the differences in the production when comparing the 12 regular episodes of the season to the live episode (25:31).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

