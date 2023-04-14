The Recipe Club Season 3 Ingredient Draft



Dave and Chris convene the wedgies, Bryan Ford, Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and John deBary for the Season 3 draft episode, in which they lay out the new rules of the game, introduce a fancy new wheel of death, and draft their ingredients. Keep an eye on this feed in the coming weeks for the first episode of Season 3 of Recipe Club.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Bryan Ford, Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and John deBary

Producers: Gabi Marler, Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, and Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts