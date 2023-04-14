 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Recipe Club Season 3 Ingredient Draft

Plus, keep an eye on this feed in the coming weeks for the first episode of Season 3 of ‘Recipe Club’

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Iftar Market In Kolkata, India Photo by Sudipta Das/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Dave and Chris convene the wedgies, Bryan Ford, Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and John deBary for the Season 3 draft episode, in which they lay out the new rules of the game, introduce a fancy new wheel of death, and draft their ingredients. Keep an eye on this feed in the coming weeks for the first episode of Season 3 of Recipe Club.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Bryan Ford, Priya Krishna, Rachel Khong, and John deBary
Producers: Gabi Marler, Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, and Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

