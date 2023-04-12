‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 7 Instant Reactions



The boys (and the Mandalorians) are back in town and here to talk about the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 (05:33). They discuss the return of a very storied character and the dangerous return to Mandalore. Later, they also discuss their thoughts and hopes after the debut of teasers for The Marvels as well as the new TV series The Penguin (71:46).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

