‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 7 Instant Reactions

Plus, discussing the trailers for ‘The Marvels’ and ‘The Penguin’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney+


The boys (and the Mandalorians) are back in town and here to talk about the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 (05:33). They discuss the return of a very storied character and the dangerous return to Mandalore. Later, they also discuss their thoughts and hopes after the debut of teasers for The Marvels as well as the new TV series The Penguin (71:46).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

