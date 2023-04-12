How the Fox News Billion-Dollar Lawsuit Will Unfold



Matt is joined by litigator Doug Mirell to discuss the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit between Fox and Dominion and the massive implications of the upcoming trial. They talk about why the Murdochs have not settled the case, what to expect in the upcoming trial, what Rupert Murdoch should be asked on the stand, whether the damages have a shot of nearing $1.6 billion, and how this trial will play out. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the subscription price of the newly announced Max streaming service.

