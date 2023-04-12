 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How the Fox News Billion-Dollar Lawsuit Will Unfold

Litigator Doug Mirell joins to discuss what to expect in the upcoming trial

By Matthew Belloni
US President Joe Biden Visit In Poland Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by litigator Doug Mirell to discuss the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit between Fox and Dominion and the massive implications of the upcoming trial. They talk about why the Murdochs have not settled the case, what to expect in the upcoming trial, what Rupert Murdoch should be asked on the stand, whether the damages have a shot of nearing $1.6 billion, and how this trial will play out. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the subscription price of the newly announced Max streaming service.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Doug Mirell
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

