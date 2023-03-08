 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 2 Instant Reactions

Plus, the latest news regarding some recent Star Wars film shake-ups!

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney+


We could pass through the Mines of Mandalore! And that’s exactly what the Midnight Boys are here to do as they offer up their instant reactions to the latest episode of The Mandalorian (05:42). They also discuss Din’s continued struggles with the dark saber and what the planet of Mandalore could teach both him and Grogu (47:42). The boys also discuss the latest news of some recent Star Wars film shake-ups (70:29).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

