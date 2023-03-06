The End of Peak TV Is Finally Here



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the recent dearth of hit TV shows and whether the current state of the streaming landscape marks the end of peak TV. Will we finally see a pullback in the number of TV shows produced each year? They discuss which streamers are likely to reduce their outputs and which will continue to push ahead, and they predict how far we could drop from last year’s record 599 scripted U.S. television shows. Matt and Craig finish the show with a prediction about Paramount Global’s potential sale of BET.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

