 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The End of Peak TV Is Finally Here

Matt and Lucas discuss if the television landscape is changing

By Matthew Belloni
International bBanks and Businesses in Bucharest Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the recent dearth of hit TV shows and whether the current state of the streaming landscape marks the end of peak TV. Will we finally see a pullback in the number of TV shows produced each year? They discuss which streamers are likely to reduce their outputs and which will continue to push ahead, and they predict how far we could drop from last year’s record 599 scripted U.S. television shows. Matt and Craig finish the show with a prediction about Paramount Global’s potential sale of BET.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Derek Carr Has a New Home, Lamar Is Winning the PR Battle, and Mike McCarthy’s Comments

Plus, now that Carr has signed, what’s the ripple effect for the Jets, and how does Aaron Rodgers’s future tie into it all?

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

MJF Stood and Delivered

Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes and Tyler Bate got to do their thing on NXT TV, while Timothy Thatcher and "Speedball" Mike Bailey showed what (arguably) two of the best wrestlers on the planet can do in the ring

By Phil Schneider

QB Anthony Richardson’s Legendary Combine and Elite Potential

The guys also discuss Derek Carr going to the New Orleans Saints and Alabama QB Bryce Young’s official measurements

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Are the Knicks and Kings Legit?

Raja and Logan open the show with reactions to the Suns-Mavericks game before pivoting to the Knicks and their success this season

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Chris Rock’s Live Special, ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 8, and ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Chris and Andy talk about whether Chris Rock’s new special ‘Selective Outrage,’ works as a live event

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Top 100 NFL Free Agents of 2023

The Ringer has surveyed the field of NFL players who are set to hit free agency this month. Which players will have the most active markets? Who could be a value signing? We’ve ranked them, from 1 to 100.

By Sheil Kapadia